Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $234.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.04.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE:STZ opened at $211.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.10. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.