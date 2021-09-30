Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $234.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.04.
NYSE:STZ opened at $211.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.10. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
Read More: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.