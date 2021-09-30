ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.82

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and traded as high as $4.10. ContraFect shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 87,451 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFRX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $152.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.94.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. As a group, analysts anticipate that ContraFect Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

