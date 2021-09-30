Contrasting Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Autohome and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.33 billion 4.34 $521.87 million $4.63 9.77 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Autohome and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 3 3 4 0 2.10 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Autohome currently has a consensus price target of $71.89, indicating a potential upside of 58.97%. Given Autohome’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autohome is more favorable than Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Autohome and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 39.36% 18.93% 14.86% Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Autohome beats Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The company was founded in June 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

