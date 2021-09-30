Contrasting REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) & Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REGENXBIO and Codiak BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO $154.57 million 11.60 -$111.25 million ($2.98) -14.13 Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million 123.86 -$91.67 million ($16.18) -1.00

Codiak BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than REGENXBIO. REGENXBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codiak BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of REGENXBIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of REGENXBIO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for REGENXBIO and Codiak BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO 0 2 4 1 2.86 Codiak BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

REGENXBIO currently has a consensus price target of $64.71, suggesting a potential upside of 53.72%. Codiak BioSciences has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.87%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than REGENXBIO.

Profitability

This table compares REGENXBIO and Codiak BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO -90.05% -31.31% -19.59% Codiak BioSciences -511.98% N/A -54.33%

Summary

REGENXBIO beats Codiak BioSciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381. The company was founded by Kenneth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

