Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.95. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 1,490,222 shares traded.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 660.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

