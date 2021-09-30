Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.40

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.40 and last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 2990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $304,487.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,707.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 889,019 shares of company stock valued at $34,489,489.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Coursera in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

