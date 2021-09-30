Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €68.38 ($80.45).

1COV stock opened at €59.16 ($69.60) on Monday. Covestro has a 1-year low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.97.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

