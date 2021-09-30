CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) EVP Jonathan D. Yellin Sells 3,913 Shares

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $385,547.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $100.49 on Thursday. CRA International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $102.15. The stock has a market cap of $741.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.22.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $148.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRAI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 353.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 35.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

