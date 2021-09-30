CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Hits New 12-Month High at $102.20

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.20 and last traded at $99.34, with a volume of 23936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.49.

CRAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get CRA International alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.22. The company has a market cap of $733.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $148.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $621,741.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,325,480.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $385,547.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,182 shares of company stock worth $3,598,666 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 35.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.