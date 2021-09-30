Craig Hallum Boosts Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $368.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $258.00 to $368.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.00.

RGEN opened at $286.19 on Monday. Repligen has a 1-year low of $145.99 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 159.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Repligen will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,802.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $140,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Repligen by 33.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,362,000 after buying an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Repligen by 336.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after buying an additional 343,025 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 12.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,178,000 after buying an additional 166,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Repligen by 12.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,845,000 after buying an additional 144,624 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

