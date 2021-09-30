Craig Hallum Downgrades Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) to Hold

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

SRGA opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.83. Surgalign has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $115.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. The company had revenue of $24.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgalign will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 238,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,735.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 702,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $653,749.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,396,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,130.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 788,056 shares of company stock worth $735,790. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Surgalign by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,968 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Surgalign by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Surgalign by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,256 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Surgalign by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,014,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Surgalign by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 2,324,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

