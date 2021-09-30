Craig Hallum Raises Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $250.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABG. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $203.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $216.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.31.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 109,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 546.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

