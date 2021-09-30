Crane (NYSE:CR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Crane (NYSE:CR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $99.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crane is experiencing improving order trends across its businesses, including short-cycle commercial and core process. In the quarters ahead, strength across chemical, general industrial, military, non-residential construction and municipal end markets is likely to drive its performance. The company’s buyout of CIRCOR’s Instrumentation & Sampling business has been adding value to its process valve unit. For 2021, it expects net sales of $3,100 million and adjusted earnings of $5.95-$6.15 per share. However, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Headwinds across the company’s commercial aerospace end markets might continue to affect its near-term performance. Forex woes might affect its performance in the quarters ahead. Rise in debt levels can raise its financial obligations and hurt profitability.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

NYSE CR opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average of $94.80. Crane has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Research analysts expect that Crane will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

