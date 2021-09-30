Credit Suisse Group Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $490.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $461.39.

Shares of COST stock opened at $451.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $199.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $448.77 and a 200-day moving average of $402.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after acquiring an additional 229,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after acquiring an additional 152,145 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

