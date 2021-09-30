Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) PT Raised to C$3.50

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CWEGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.79.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

