Critical Comparison: ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) & Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ShotSpotter and Tuya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter $45.73 million 9.26 $1.23 million $0.16 226.69 Tuya $179.87 million 27.70 -$66.91 million N/A N/A

ShotSpotter has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tuya.

Profitability

This table compares ShotSpotter and Tuya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter 0.33% 2.92% 1.57% Tuya N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ShotSpotter and Tuya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter 0 2 4 0 2.67 Tuya 0 0 2 0 3.00

ShotSpotter currently has a consensus price target of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 41.53%. Tuya has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 169.66%. Given Tuya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tuya is more favorable than ShotSpotter.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Tuya shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ShotSpotter beats Tuya on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc. operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also provides a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. The company offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, energy, and agriculture industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

