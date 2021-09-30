Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives GBX 8,450 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

CRDA has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total transaction of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76). Insiders acquired a total of 6 shares of company stock valued at $51,384 in the last 90 days.

Shares of CRDA stock traded up GBX 82 ($1.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 8,544 ($111.63). 369,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,165. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,878.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,588.64. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 5,843.10 ($76.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,358 ($122.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £11.92 billion and a PE ratio of 46.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

