CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.03. CrowdGather shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 836,038 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

CrowdGather Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRWG)

CrowdGather, Inc is a social networking, Internet company, that specializes in developing and hosting forum based websites and provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. It also develops, markets, and operates online social games as live services played over the Internet and on social networking sites and mobile platforms.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdGather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdGather and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.