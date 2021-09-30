Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) Shares Down 14.7%

Crown Point Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWVLF)’s share price was down 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 18,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWVLF)

Crown Point Energy Inc is an international oil and gas exploration and development company, which explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The firm holds interest in the following business operations: Leones, Tierra del Fuego, and Chanares Herrados. The company was founded by Hal Kettleson on March 16, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

