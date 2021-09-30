Crust Network Market Capitalization Reaches $50.95 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.93 or 0.00056770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $50.95 million and $4.25 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

