CryptEx (CRX) Price Tops $14.89

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $12,167.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for $14.89 or 0.00034091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,662.43 or 0.99992557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00081350 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00051308 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001265 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $249.75 or 0.00571960 BTC.

About CryptEx

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

