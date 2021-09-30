CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Gap Down to $49.63

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.63, but opened at $47.01. CS Disco shares last traded at $49.12, with a volume of 691 shares trading hands.

LAW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

Get CS Disco alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CS Disco Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 66,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $3,421,606.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock valued at $126,878,407 over the last quarter.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.