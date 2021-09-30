CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Trading Down 2.3%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.52. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTRRF)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

