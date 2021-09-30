CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) CEO John P. Albright Sells 5,889 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $319,360.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $53.76 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $320.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Equities research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Dean Capital Management purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 87,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 29,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 576.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.