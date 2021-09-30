CUTcoin (CUT) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $25.04 million and approximately $17.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00151303 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00053449 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.44 or 0.00473614 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000744 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015461 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00039562 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 150,967,848 coins and its circulating supply is 146,967,848 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

