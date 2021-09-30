CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

CyberOptics stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $259.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,572.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $180,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,034 shares in the company, valued at $883,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CyberOptics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

Featured Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.