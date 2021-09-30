D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,782,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,964,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,933,000 after purchasing an additional 277,874 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,942,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2,483.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 711,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 683,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 160,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.09. 11,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,019. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

