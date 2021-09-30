D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Grows Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Teekay were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Teekay by 113.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the second quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay by 1,348.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after buying an additional 3,575,482 shares during the period. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Teekay from a "c-" rating to a "d" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE TK traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.55. 3,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,321. Teekay Co. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $358.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.34.

About Teekay

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

