Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 7.1%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) shares were up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.79 and last traded at $56.09. Approximately 16,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,705,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DQ. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

