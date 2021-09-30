Darwin Advisors LLC Buys 411 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Darwin Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after acquiring an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,530,000 after acquiring an additional 582,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,556 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.07. 22,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,349. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $114.76 and a 12-month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

