Darwin Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,556 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 227,867 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.27. 166,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,898,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $403.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.17.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

