Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Darwin Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $621.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $619.54 and its 200-day moving average is $549.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $681.10. The company has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 735.75, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock worth $17,359,693 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.74.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

