Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 109,104 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $15,437,124.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $14,953,794.24.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 1,846 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $251,683.64.

On Monday, August 16th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $14,549,018.40.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $138.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average is $105.79. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $150.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after purchasing an additional 561,531 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

