Datum Reaches Market Cap of $569,701.02 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 57% lower against the dollar. Datum has a market cap of $569,701.02 and approximately $18,422.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00054943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00117500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00174130 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (DAT) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

