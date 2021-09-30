Decentralized Machine Learning Trading 24.8% Higher This Week (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $444,350.09 and approximately $1,804.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00117824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00178779 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.