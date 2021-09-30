Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.20). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

DCPH stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.03. 19,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,090. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

