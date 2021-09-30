Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Trading Down 3.1%

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 285.40 ($3.73) and last traded at GBX 289 ($3.78). 2,352,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,543,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298.30 ($3.90).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 337 ($4.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 352.40 ($4.60).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 342.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.11 billion and a PE ratio of -25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

