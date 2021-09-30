Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

NYSE:DELL opened at $105.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $106.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 756,005 shares of company stock worth $73,963,689. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

