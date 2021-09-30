Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Grows Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Vale by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,904,190,000 after buying an additional 41,008,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,227,000 after buying an additional 3,079,763 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,428,000 after buying an additional 1,614,324 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,256,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,489,000 after buying an additional 264,011 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,698,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,610,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.38. 233,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,412,637. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.684 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is 147.87%.

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

