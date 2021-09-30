Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $15.29 Million Stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,110 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 3.16% of Kimball International worth $15,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimball International in the first quarter worth $2,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 874.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 76,394 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the first quarter worth $1,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 98.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $27,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $122,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,873.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimball International stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,187. The company has a market capitalization of $419.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 0.91. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.19 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

