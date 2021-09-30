Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Invests $4 Million in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.89% of Haynes International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,136,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 161,346 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 261.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 188,077 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.25. 30,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,625. The firm has a market cap of $472.67 million, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 6.41. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

