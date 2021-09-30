Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Reduces Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. Truist reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.21. 595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average is $152.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $106.92 and a one year high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

