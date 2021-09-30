Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Reduces Stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,640.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.86. 46,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,942. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $102.17. The firm has a market cap of $872.34 million, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

