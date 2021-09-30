DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Gap Down to $34.63

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.63, but opened at $33.22. DermTech shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 3,799 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Get DermTech alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $42,052.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $40,749.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in DermTech by 53.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DermTech by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.