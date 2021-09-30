Desjardins Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pure Gold Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Pure Gold Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01).

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PGM. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.16.

Shares of CVE:PGM opened at C$0.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$359.90 million and a P/E ratio of -11.60. Pure Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.08.

About Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.