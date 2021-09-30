Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,988 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $23,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARW opened at $114.39 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.46 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.