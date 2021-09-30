Deutsche Bank AG Has $24.92 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Globe Life worth $24,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $90.10 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.71 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,768.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

