Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of FactSet Research Systems worth $22,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 15.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,230,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $394.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.20 and a 200 day moving average of $342.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $399.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.56.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

