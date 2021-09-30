Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,870 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of Black Knight worth $21,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $71.22 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

