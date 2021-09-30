Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 837,468 Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837,468 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $22,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 120,864 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 592.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 177,909 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,037,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 58,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OCFT opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

